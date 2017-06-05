June 5 Aac Holdings Inc
* AAC HOLDINGS, Inc. announces intention to seek new term
loan facility and new revolving credit facility
* AAC Holdings- to seek a new senior secured term loan
facility of up to $210 million and a new senior secured
revolving credit facility of up to $55 million
* AAC Holdings Inc says expects to use proceeds of new
facilities to refinance certain existing debt and to pay
transaction fees and expenses
* AAC Holdings - terms of potential refinancing will be
disclosed upon completion of transaction, which is anticipated
to occur in late June 2017
