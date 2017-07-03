July 3 AAC Holdings Inc
* AAC Holdings Inc - On June 30, co entered into that
certain credit agreement with Credit Suisse AG - SEC Filing
* AAC Holdings Inc - 2017 credit facility makes available to
co $40.0 million revolving line of credit and a term loan in
principal amount of $210.0 million
* AAC Holdings Inc - 2017 credit facility also provides for
standby letters of credit in an aggregate undrawn amount not to
exceed $7.0 million
* AAC Holdings Inc - Term loan will mature on June 30, 2023
* AAC Holdings Inc - Revolving loans will mature on June 30,
2022. $14.5 million of revolving loans were funded on June 30,
2017
* AAC Holdings - Proceeds of term loan were or will be used
by company to prepay all existing indebtedness outstanding under
Bank of America credit agreement
* AAC Holdings Inc - Proceeds of revolving loans made at
closing will be used to pay Deerfield consent fee in full
