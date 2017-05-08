May 8 AAK

* AAK's CEO undergoing medical treatment

* Says against this background, AAK's board of directors has today decided to appoint company's CFO, Fredrik Nilsson, as acting CEO during this period

* AAK’s president and CEO, Arne Frank, is currently undergoing medical treatment that is expected to last for another two to four weeks

* An additional rehabilitation period may be required before Arne Frank returns to full employment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)