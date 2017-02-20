Feb 20 Aalborg Boldspilklub A/S:

* Sells Bassogog to Henan Jianye FC

* With sale of Christian Bassogog raises outlook for 2017 to profit before tax of about 15 million Danish crowns ($2.1 million)

* Keeps 2016 outlook of profit before tax of about 5 million-10 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

