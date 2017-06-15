Oil keeps a lid on European shares, Imagination Tech soars
LONDON, June 22 European shares were in store for another weak session on Thursday pegged back by the slide in commodities-related sectors on the back of depressed oil prices.
June 15 AAP IMPLANTATE AG:
* PUBLIC SHARE BUYBACK OFFER
* TO PURCHASE UP TO 2.25 MILLION SHARES OF COMPANY BY MEANS OF VOLUNTARY PUBLIC SHARE BUYBACK OFFER AGAINST CASH PAYMENT OF EUR 1.52 PER NO-PAR VALUE SHARE FOR MAX TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE OF UP TO EUR 3.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, June 22 European shares were in store for another weak session on Thursday pegged back by the slide in commodities-related sectors on the back of depressed oil prices.
* Says Lupin launches generic Topicort LP Emollient cream and Topicort cream in the U.S.
* Says co has suspended operation of its dividend reinvestment plan until further notice