BRIEF-Aldeyra Therapeutics expects to report results from phase 2A trial of topical ocular ADX-102 late in Q3

* Aldeyra Therapeutics-expects to report results from phase 2a trial of topical ocular ADX-102 late in Q3, 2017, not early in Q3 as stated in conf call Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rBbbkk) Further company coverage: