BRIEF-Takata expected to file for bankruptcy protection as early as June - Nikkei
* Takata Corp is expected to file for bankruptcy protection in Tokyo as early as this month - Nikkei
March 1 Aapico Hitech Pcl:
* FY net profit 543.1 million baht versus 313.1 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, June 15 Volkswagen is strengthening its presence in Russia with projects to boost its VW and Skoda brands as well as commercial vehicles as the automaker positions itself for a rebound in the Russian market.
WASHINGTON, June 15 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV is recalling 297,000 older minivans in North America because of a wiring problem that can lead to inadvertent air bag deployments, the company said on Thursday.