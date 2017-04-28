April 28 Aaron's Inc

* Aaron's Inc reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.66, revenue view $834.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.74

* Q1 revenue $844.6 million versus $854.4 million

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.80

* Same store revenues (revenues earned in company-operated stores open for entirety of both quarters) decreased 9.3% during Q1 of 2017

* Identified approximately 70 additional stores to be closed in Q2 of 2017

* Says outlook company issued on February 17, 2017 remains unchanged

* Continues to expect it will incur aggregate pre-tax charge of about $13 million in 2017 with respect to stores identified for closure

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.30, revenue view $3.20 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S