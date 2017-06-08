UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 8 Aarvee Denims and Exports Ltd
* One manufacturing unit in Ahmedabad closed w.e.f June 6
* Closure due to closer notice issued by Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) for safety & health issues
* Says "taking all necessary steps to re-start manufacturing unit at earliest" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources