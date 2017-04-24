BRIEF-Cenergy Holdings appoints Theodoros Panagopoulos as CFO
* Announces appointment of Theodoros Panagopoulos as CFO of the company, replacing Efstratios Thomadakis
April 24 Aayan Real Estate Company:
* Signs agreement with unit to sell 11.8 percent stake in Yaal Mall & Tower for 6.6 million dinars Source:(bit.ly/2okGqnc) Further company coverage:
* Retailers under pressure on doubts over consumption (Adds closing prices)
* Says registers the prospectus for its initial public offering (IPO) with the Spanish market regulator CNMV