UK, Norway to lift ban on offshore flights of 2 Super Puma helicopters
LONDON, July 7 Britain and Norway plan to lift a ban on offshore flights using two types of Super Puma helicopters, 17 months after a fatal crash in Norway.
July 6 AB Foods
* Shares up 2.2 percent after firm says full year outlook has "marginally improved"
* FD says Primark's Q3 UK like-for-like sales growth "a lot better" than H1 increase of 2 percent Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
LONDON, July 7 Britain and Norway plan to lift a ban on offshore flights using two types of Super Puma helicopters, 17 months after a fatal crash in Norway.
AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France, July 7 Total's chief executive Patrick Pouyanne said on Friday he had not given up on the idea of keeping Britain in the European Union.
SPIELBERG, Austria, July 7 Formula One title contender Lewis Hamilton will have a five-place grid penalty for Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix after his car required an unscheduled gearbox change, Mercedes said on Friday.