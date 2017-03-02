UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 2 Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa:
* Q4 revenue $14.20 billion versus $13.84 billion in Reuters poll
* Q4 normalized EBITDA $5.25 billion versus $5.58 billion in Reuters poll
* Q4 total volumes 159.4 million hls versus 148 million hls in Reuters poll
* Expects cost of sales per hl to increase low single digits on a constant geographic basis
* Proposes a final dividend of 2.00 euros per share,
* Expect SG&A to remain broadly flat in 2017
* Between April 1, 2016 and Dec 31, 2016, $282 million of synergies and cost savings were realized in connection with the combination with SABMiller
* Expects to accelerate total revenue growth in FY 2017
* Expect net capital expenditure of approximately $3.7 billion in FY 2017
* We expect the average rate of interest on net debt in FY 2017 to be in the range of 3.5 pct to 4.0 pct See also: Source text: bit.ly/2mbUXiX Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources