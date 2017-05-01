BRIEF-Elanor Retail Property Fund updates on acquisition of Gladstone Square Shopping Centre
* exchanged contracts to acquire Gladstone Square Shopping Centre for $31.5 million
May 1 Alliancebernstein Holding Lp
* Ab appoints new leadership - names robert b. Zoellick chairman, seth bernstein ceo
* Alliancebernstein holding lp - zoellick and bernstein succeed peter kraus, following his departure as ceo and chairman of board of directors
* Alliancebernstein holding lp - has appointed three new independent directors to a newly reconstituted board
* Alliancebernstein holding lp - barbara fallon-walsh, daniel g. Kaye and ramon de oliveira will join board
* Alliancebernstein holding lp - current directors denis duverne and mark pearson will remain on board, joined by anders malmstrom
June 15 Two former partners at hedge funds Corvex Management LP and Trian Management LP are winding down the fund they launched late last year, after making just a few investments.
WELLINGTON, June 15 New Zealand's economy grew less than expected in the first quarter of 2017 after the first fall in construction output in two years, suggesting the economy could be poised for softer growth but with the housing market staying uncomfortably tight.