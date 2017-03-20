BRIEF-Selecta Bio provides data from mid-stage study testing gout drug
* Selecta Biosciences reports data from ongoing phase 2 trial of lead candidate, sel-212, in development for chronic severe gout
March 20 AB Science SA:
* Announces positive top-line results of final analysis from study AB10015 of masitinib in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)
* Phase 2/3 study AB10015 of masitinib in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) has met its pre-specified primary endpoint
* This is the first successful phase 3 trial of a tyrosine kinase inhibitor in treatment of ALS
* AB science filed an application for marketing authorization of masitinib in ALS at EMA in September 2016
* In accordance with study protocol, final analysis was performed based on 394 patients treated for 48-weeks
* Closed a new $52 million senior secured revolving loan facility with Midcap Financial Trust
* Skyline Medical announces ce mark for the streamway® system