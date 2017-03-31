BRIEF-Jiuzhitang plans cooperation with China Volant Industry
* Says co enters into strategic cooperation framework with China Volant Industry Co Ltd, to jointly expand health and medical market Central Asian countries
March 31 Euronext:
* AB Science SA issues 1,241,831 new ordinary shares, which will be listed on Euronext Paris market as of April 4, 2017 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 15 Care Service Co Ltd * Says it extends establishment date of JV in china * Says establishment date remains to be decided later * The previous plan was disclosed on April 25 Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/IJWTuJ Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
