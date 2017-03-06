BRIEF-Health Italia Q1 EBITDA at 819,503 euros
* REPORTED ON THURSDAY Q1 OPERATING REVENUES AT 4.9 MILLION EUROS
March 6 AB Science SA:
* Phase 3 asthma fully enrolled
* Final results will be available at end of 2017
* A new phase 3 study has been initiated in asthma uncontrolled by high-dose inhaled corticosteroids and with elevated eosinophil level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* REPORTED ON THURSDAY Q1 OPERATING REVENUES AT 4.9 MILLION EUROS
* Says it signed a cooperation agreement with China Resources Shandong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, for testing center project
June 16Shanghai Hile Bio-Technology Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Liu Juhong as president Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/phT17K Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)