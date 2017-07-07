UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 7 AB Volvo
* The Volvo group has sold its shares in Deutz AG
* Says divestment proceeds amount to SEK 1,897 m, corresponding to SEK 62.73 per share (EUR 6.50)
* Says sale will result in a capital gain of approximately SEK 350 m that will impact operating income in Q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources