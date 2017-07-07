July 7 AB Volvo

* The Volvo group has sold its shares in Deutz AG

* Says divestment proceeds amount to SEK 1,897 m, corresponding to SEK 62.73 per share (EUR 6.50)

* Says sale will result in a capital gain of approximately SEK 350 m that will impact operating income in Q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: