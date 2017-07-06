LendingClub gets unsolicited offer from IEG for 9.99 pct stake
July 7 LendingClub Corp said it had received an unsolicited offer from IEG Holdings Corp to buy a 9.99 percent stake in the online lender.
July 6 Deutz AG: Bookrunner says:
* Launch of a sale of Deutz AG shares through an accelerated bookbuilding process on behalf of AB Volvo
* AB Volvo launching a sale of up to its full stake in Deutz via accelerated bookbuilding to institutional investors
* Seller currently holds 30,246,582 shares corresponding to 25.0 percent of the total number of shares in Deutz
* Deutz will remain an important supplier to the seller
* Price will be determined at the end of the bookbuilding process
* Bookbuilding period commences today, July 6, and May close at any time on short notice
* Deutsche Bank acts as sole bookrunner in connection with the placing Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
WASHINGTON, July 7 Many of the major risks U.S. banks face lay beyond their control, according to a review released by banking's top federal regulator on Friday that found the sector's financial performance remains strong.
* BlackRock chief investment officer of global fixed income, Rick Rieder, says U.S. 10-Year treasury yield could trade in 2.50-2.75 percent range by year end