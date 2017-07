July 6 ABADON REAL ESTATE SA:

* ALLOTS 15,000 SERIES 011 BONDS OF TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF 15.0 MILLION ZLOTYS

* SERIES 011 BONDS OFFERED IN PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION HAVE 5 PERCENT RATE YEARLY AND MATURITY OF 3 YEARS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)