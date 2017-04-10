BRIEF-Wall Financial Corp reports Q1 earnings per share c$0.07
* Wall Financial Corporation announces F'18 Q1 operating results and financial statements
April 10 Abadon Real Estate SA:
* FY 2016 prelim. revenue at 93.9 million zlotys ($23.49 million) versus 27.9 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2016 prelim. net profit at 9.9 million zlotys versus loss of 2.2 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2016 prelim. operating profit at 13.1 million zlotys versus loss of 5.2 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9976 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Fiera Capital QSSP II Investment Fund and Fiera Capital, as manager of fund, announced they will redeem all series of class A shares of fund on August 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, June 14 Home Capital Group Inc said on Wednesday it had agreed on a settlement with the Ontario Securities Commission and accepted responsibiity for misleading investors about problems with its mortgage underwriting procedures.