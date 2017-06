March 23 Abadon Real Estate SA:

* Unit, Partner SA, signs construction contract with Murapol Projekt for about 11.3 million zlotys ($2.9 million)

* Partner SA signs construction contract with Murapol Wola House for about 26.9 million zlotys

* Partner SA signs contract with Murapol Wola House for construction works for about 27.1 million zlotys ($1 = 3.9517 zlotys)