May 9 Abano Healthcare Group Ltd:

* Sees FY17 gross revenue of NZ$277 million to NZ$281 million and revenue of NZ$231 million to NZ$235 million

* Expects FY17 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to be NZ$30.7 million to NZ$31.9 million

* FY17 net profit after tax (NPAT) is expected to be NZ$9.7 million to NZ$10.5 million

* "Current expectation is that final FY17 dividend will be at least equal to FY16 final dividend of 20 cents per share"

* FY17 underlying EBITDA is expected to be between NZ$31.5 million to NZ$32.7 million

* Lumino Dentists in New Zealand is expected to return to normal long term trends of positive same store sales growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: