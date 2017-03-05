BRIEF-Adamis Pharmaceuticals gets FDA approval for co's epinephrine pre-filled syringe
* Adamis pharmaceuticals receives FDA approval for its epinephrine pre-filled syringe
March 6 Abano Healthcare Group Ltd:
* Hostile partial takeover attempt by healthcare partners and its directors, peter and anya hutson and james reeves, has failed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Adamis pharmaceuticals receives FDA approval for its epinephrine pre-filled syringe
* Vanc Pharmaceuticals says responds to demand letter from canagen pharmaceuticals, in which canagen claims compensation from vanc of $510,000
* Natus medical inc ceo james hawkins reports purchase of 4000 shares of co's common stock on june 15 at $33.98 per share - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2t6OYwA) Further company coverage: