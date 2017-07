July 20 (Reuters) - ABB Ltd

* ABB CFO says expects commodity prices to have less of an impact in q3, q4

* ABB CEO says B&R acquisition working well, in line with expectations, optimistic will keep growth trajectory

* ABB CEO says getting signals there will be significant spending on power grids in U.S., but has to be patient Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Revill)