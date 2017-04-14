BRIEF-Syneron Candela says shareholders approve proposed acquisition by funds advised by Apax Partners
* Syneron Candela announces shareholder approval of proposed acquisition by funds advised by apax partners
April 14 Alere Inc:
* Abbott and Alere amend terms of merger agreement
* Under amended terms, Abbott will pay $51 per common share to acquire Alere
* New expected equity value of deal of approximately $5.3 billion, reduced from originally expected equity value of approximately $5.8 billion
* Under amended terms, date by which necessary regulatory approvals must be received has been extended to Sept. 30, 2017, from April 30, 2017
* Additionally, companies have agreed to dismiss their respective lawsuits
* Trinseo to acquire API Applicazioni Plastiche Industriali S.P.A.
* San Marco to sell LA Pinta 06 to a subsidiary of Goldcorp