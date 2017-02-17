UPDATE 10-Seven sailors missing after US Navy destroyer collides with container ship in Japan
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
Feb 17 Abbott Laboratories:
* Abbott Laboratories-on Feb 16, amended by-laws to provide that co's board of directors shall consist of 12 persons, effective as of February 16, 2017
* Abbott Laboratories - Abbott's by-laws previously provided that board of directors consisted of eleven persons - sec filing Source text- bit.ly/2l2SQwU Further company coverage:
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion, in an embrace of brick-and-mortar stores that could turn the high-end grocer into a mass-market merchant and upend the already struggling U.S. retail industry.
June 16 Apparel retailer Buckle Inc said on Friday that credit card information of some of its customers may have been compromised after its payment system was breached by a "criminal entity" following purchases made at some of its stores.