BRIEF-BofA credit card charge-off and delinquency rate for May
* Bank of America Corp - Credit card charge-off rate was 2.77 percent in May versus 2.70 percent in April
April 19 Abbott Laboratories:
* Abbott reports first-quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.48 from continuing operations
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.22 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.40 to $2.50 from continuing operations
* Q1 sales $6.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $6.16 billion
* Abbott Laboratories - Q1 worldwide sales of $6.3 billion increased 29.7 percent on a reported basis and 3.2 percent on a comparable operational basis
* Q1 total nutrition sales $1,642 million, down 1.7 percent on reported basis
* Abbott's full-year earnings-per-share guidance remains unchanged
* Abbott Laboratories says q1 total pediatric sales $927 million, down 4.1 percent on a reported basis
* Abbott Laboratories - Q1 total diagnostics sales $1,158 million, up 3.6 percent on a reported basis
* Abbott Laboratories - Q1 total vascular sales $703 million, up 16.9 percent on a reported basis
* Abbott-Integration of St. Jude going well, recently launched products contributing to double-digit sales growth across several areas of medical devices unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 15 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV is recalling 297,000 older minivans in North America because of a wiring problem that can lead to inadvertent air bag deployments, the company said on Thursday.
June 15 U.S. steel-maker Nucor Corp said on Thursday it expects second-quarter earnings per share to decrease from the preceding quarter, partly due to weak demand in its steel mills business.