COLUMN-Yes, disability insurance really is part of Social Security
CHICAGO, June 15 Quiz time: what do the letters “SS” stand for in SSDI?
March 20 Abbvie Inc
* CEO Richard Gonzalez's FY 2016 total compensation was $21.0 million versus $20.8 million in FY 2015 - sec filing
* Abbvie inc - CFO William J. Chase's 2016 total compensation was $8.8 million versus $7.6 mln in 2015 - sec filing
* EVP Laura Schumacher's FY 2016 total compensation $8.22 million versus $7.31 million in FY 2015
* Abbvie Inc - Chief Scientific Officer Michael E. Severino's 2016 total compensation was $7.2 million versus $6.6 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2mMJlQM Further company coverage:
Washington, June 15 Republican senators trying to repeal Obamacare are forming consensus to keep some of the U.S. healthcare law's taxes they long criticized, in hopes of delaying more drastic funding cuts, particularly to the Medicaid program for the poor and disabled.
June 15 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.