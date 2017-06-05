June 5 Abbvie Inc
* Long-term Imbruvica (Ibrutinib) efficacy and safety data
at ASCO 2017 show sustained survival rates in up to four years
in previously-treated chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small
lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL) patients, including those with
high-risk disease
* Abbvie Inc - data show 59 percent progression free
survival and 74 percent overall survival in CLL/SLL patients
treated with Imbruvica
* Abbvie - 91 percent of CLL/SLL patients treated with
Imbruvica achieved a complete or partial response, with complete
responses increasing over time
