* Abbvie announces topline results from two phase 3 studies investigating veliparib in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of patients with advanced or metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer and early-stage triple-negative breast cancer

* Abbvie inc - two phase 3 studies evaluating veliparib did not meet their primary endpoints