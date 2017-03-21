March 21 ABC Data SA:

* Recommends not to pay FY 2016 dividend

* Recommends to allocate FY 2016 net profit to reserve capital and to share buy back

* Plans to buy back no more than 2.5 million its shares at purchase price no less than 1.00 zloty ($0.2525) per share and no more than 2.57 zlotys per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9605 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)