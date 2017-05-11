UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 11 ABC Motors Company Ltd:
* 9-Months ended group revenue 1.35 billion rupees versus 1.32 billion rupees year ago
* 9-Months ended group profit before taxation 70.2 million rupees versus 69.4 million rupees year ago Source: bit.ly/2q5BqSu Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources