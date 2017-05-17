BRIEF-Automotive Finco Corp says cash dividend of $0.0171/common share
* Automotive Finco Corp says cash dividend of $0.0171/common share to be paid on july 31, 2017, up about 22 percent over its earlier dividend per share
May 17 ABC Multiactive Ltd
* Rights issue of 60.2 million shares at HK$0.20per share on basis of 1 share for every 4 shares
* Rights issue is being conducted to raise funds for company for repayment of two loans which will be due on 30 June 2017
* Net proceeds of rights issue after deducting expenses are approximately HK$11.26 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Automotive Finco Corp says cash dividend of $0.0171/common share to be paid on july 31, 2017, up about 22 percent over its earlier dividend per share
* Classpass raises $70 million in series c funding led by Temasek following its strongest quarter to date
* Marching Moose Capital Corp. Announces update on definitive agreement with avidian gold inc.