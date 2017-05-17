May 17 ABC Multiactive Ltd

* Rights issue of 60.2 million shares at HK$0.20per share on basis of 1 share for every 4 shares

* Rights issue is being conducted to raise funds for company for repayment of two loans which will be due on 30 June 2017

* Net proceeds of rights issue after deducting expenses are approximately HK$11.26 million