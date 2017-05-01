May 1 Abdulmohsen Al Hokair Group for Tourism and Development Co

* Announces signing of new Islamic credit facilities agreement of 180 million riyals with Al Rajhi Bank

* Purpose of loan is to fund expansion projects of company

* Credit facilities are comprised of term loans and will mature over maximum tenor of 8 years including grace period of 2 years

* Facilities are secured by promissory note from company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: