July 24 (Reuters) - ABEO SAS:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 44.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 40.6 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* Confirms Revenue Target of Eur 300 Million as of 2020

* CONTINUES NEGOTIATIONS TARGETING ACQUISITIONS IN EUROPE AND ASIA IN THE GROUP'S SPORT DIVISION. Source text: bit.ly/2tulMPX Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)