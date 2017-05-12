May 12 Abeona Therapeutics Inc
* Abeona therapeutics announces top-line data for abo-102
phase 1/2 mps iiia gene therapy trial at asgct
* Abeona therapeutics inc - abo-102 well-tolerated in six
subjects through 1100 days follow up with no serious adverse
events
* Abeona - positive dose response in central nervous system
with 60.7% +/- 8.8% reduction of disease-causing heparan sulfate
gag observed in cohort 2
* Abeona therapeutics inc - reduction of disease
manifestation observed in decreased liver volume of 14.81% (+/-
1.2%)
* Abeona therapeutics inc - cohort 1 demonstrated stabilized
or improved leiter nonverbal iq scores at six months
