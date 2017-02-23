Feb 23 Abeona Therapeutics Inc:

* Abeona Therapeutics announces dismissal of securities class action lawsuit

* Abeona Therapeutics - no payment or any other consideration was paid by, or on behalf of, company or management in connection with lawsuit's dismissal

* Abeona Therapeutics-feb.14, plaintiff voluntarily dismissed putative securities class action lawsuit, recently filed against co, certain members of management