Nikkei rises for 1st time this week on weak yen; Takata trade suspended
* Foreigners net sellers of cash stocks for 1st time in 9 weeks
Feb 23 Abeona Therapeutics Inc:
* Abeona Therapeutics announces dismissal of securities class action lawsuit
* Abeona Therapeutics - no payment or any other consideration was paid by, or on behalf of, company or management in connection with lawsuit's dismissal
* Abeona Therapeutics-feb.14, plaintiff voluntarily dismissed putative securities class action lawsuit, recently filed against co, certain members of management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Foreigners net sellers of cash stocks for 1st time in 9 weeks
* BHP under pressure to review structure, dump petroleum (Adds Elliott comment, updates shares)
* Caterpillar announces vice president retirements, appointments and organizational changes