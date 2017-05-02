May 2 Abeona Therapeutics Inc

* Abeona Therapeutics provides update on EB-101 gene therapy for severe form of epidermolysis bullosa from the society for investigative dermatology conference

* EB-101 demonstrates significant wound healing in 100 pct of treated wounds at 3 months; 89 pct at 6 months, 83 pct at 12 months