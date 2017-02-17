Feb 17 Abeona Therapeutics Inc:

* Abeona Therapeutics provides update from ABO-102 phase 1/2 MPS IIIA clinical trial at the 13th Annual Worldsymposium 2017

* Abeona Therapeutics Inc - ABO-102 gene therapy well-tolerated in 4 subjects through 650 days follow up with no serious adverse events

* Abeona Therapeutics Inc - enrollment of high-dose cohort is underway Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: