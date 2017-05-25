UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
May 25 Abercrombie & Fitch Co:
* Abercrombie & Fitch Co reports first quarter results
* Q1 loss per share $0.91
* Q1 sales $661.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $651.3 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Abercrombie & Fitch Co -comparable sales to remain challenging in Q2, with trend improvement in second half of year
* Qtrly Abercrombie comparable sales down 10 percent
* Abercrombie & Fitch Co sees continued adverse impact from foreign currency on sales and operating income for 2017
* Qtrly Hollister comparable sales up 3 percent
* Abercrombie & Fitch Co sees net income attributable to noncontrolling interests of approximately $4 million for 2017
* Abercrombie & Fitch Co says expect results to improve further in second half of the year
* Abercrombie & Fitch Co qtrly comparable sales for Q1 down 3 percent
* Abercrombie & Fitch - company plans to open seven full-price stores in fiscal 2017, primarily in U.S. Company also plans to open two new outlet stores
* Sees company expects capital expenditures to be approximately $100 million for full year 2017
* Abercrombie & Fitch -company anticipates closing approximately 60 stores in U.S. during fiscal year through natural lease expirations
* Abercrombie & Fitch Co sees for fiscal 2017, gross margin rate down slightly to last year's adjusted non-gaap rate of 61.0%,with continued pressure in Q2
* Says "we continue to tightly manage costs and inventory" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources