Australia shares fall on weaker commodities, Fed rate hike; NZ up
June 15 Australian shares fell on Thursday, hurt by weaker energy and basic material stocks and an overnight dip on Wall Street after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked interest rates.
March 29 Abertis Infraestructuras SA:
* Closes acquisition of a 9.65 percent stake in HIT from Axa Republique
* Reaches deal to buy additional stake in HIT from Predica of at least 15 percent up to 17 percent for at least 700 million euros ($756 million) and up to 800 million euros
* Since the beginning of 2017, Abertis will have increased its stake in HIT up to a minimum of 88 percent Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9259 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SEOUL, June 15 South Korea's foreign exchange bank deposits in May edged up from April as individuals and businesses boosted their dollar savings, central bank data showed on Thursday.
WELLINGTON, June 15 The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) warned New Zealand on Thursday that low labour productivity poses long-term challenges for the country despite its solid growth prospects.