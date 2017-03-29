March 29 Abertis Infraestructuras SA:

* Closes acquisition of a 9.65 percent stake in HIT from Axa Republique

* Reaches deal to buy additional stake in HIT from Predica of at least 15 percent up to 17 percent for at least 700 million euros ($756 million) and up to 800 million euros

* Since the beginning of 2017, Abertis will have increased its stake in HIT up to a minimum of 88 percent Source text for Eikon:

