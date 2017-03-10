BRIEF-Activist investor Nelson Peltz files for seat on P&G'S board - CNBC
* Activist investor Nelson Peltz files for seat on P&G'S board - CNBC, citing source Source text: http://cnb.cx/2rE5W3v
March 10 ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA:
* Offer to buy-back shares in ABG Sundal Collier (ABGSC)
* Offers to buy back up to an aggregate of 13 million shares in ABGSC
* Price offered is 5.60 Norwegian crowns ($0.7) per share in cash

($1 = 8.6057 Norwegian crowns)
June 16 Termbray Industries International (Holdings) Ltd
* New daily volume record of 3.35 million contracts for three month sterling (short sterling) futures contract set on June 15