UPDATE 2-Nike to cut 2 pct of workforce, eliminate shoe styles
* Shares down 2.7 pct, biggest pct loser on Dow (Adds details, background)
April 11 Ability Inc
* Ability inc. Announces resignation of five board members; controlling shareholders reiterate their commitment to the company
* Ability inc - company is in process of identifying replacement board members.
* Ability inc - will continue to evaluate company's financial position to determine whether additional funding sources are necessary
* Ability inc - current cash position, including having over $8 million of cash, cash equivalents, should be adequate to meet co's near future cash needs
* Ability-To continue to evaluate if additional funding, including through contribution by co-founder alexander aurovsky, ceo anatoly hurgin are necessary
* Ability inc - ceo anatoly hurgin & co-founder alexander aurovsky have agreed to reduce salaries by 50%,& are exploring additional cost-saving measures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares down 2.7 pct, biggest pct loser on Dow (Adds details, background)
* Graphic on cash in Switzerland: https://tinyurl.com/yahq67uv
* Financial stocks fall 0.5 percent, energy stocks fall 1.2 percent