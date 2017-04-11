April 11 Ability Inc

* Ability inc. Announces resignation of five board members; controlling shareholders reiterate their commitment to the company

* Ability inc - company is in process of identifying replacement board members.

* Ability inc - will continue to evaluate company's financial position to determine whether additional funding sources are necessary

* Ability inc - current cash position, including having over $8 million of cash, cash equivalents, should be adequate to meet co's near future cash needs

* Ability-To continue to evaluate if additional funding, including through contribution by co-founder alexander aurovsky, ceo anatoly hurgin are necessary

* Ability inc - ceo anatoly hurgin & co-founder alexander aurovsky have agreed to reduce salaries by 50%,& are exploring additional cost-saving measures