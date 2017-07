BRIEF-Abivax announces data on anti-inflammatory effects of ABX464

July 12 (Reuters) - ABIVAX SA:

* NEW EXPERIMENTAL DATA ON ANTI-INFLAMMATORY EFFECTS OF ABX464, ABIVAX’S FIRST-IN-CLASS DRUG CANDIDATE TO ACHIEVE FUNCTIONAL CURE IN HIV-PATIENTS, PUBLISHED IN NATURE SCIENTIFIC REPORTS

* ‍ABX464 SHOWN TO DAMPEN INTESTINAL INFLAMMATION BY TRIGGERING IL-22 PRODUCTION IN ACTIVATED MACROPHAGES​

* ‍PROOF-OF-CONCEPT PHASE 2 TRIAL IN IBD (ULCERATIVE COLITIS) PLANNED TO BEGIN IN 2H 2017​

* RESULTING ANTI-INFLAMMATORY EFFECT PROTECTED MICE FROM A LETHAL MODEL OF COLITIS, WITH FULL PRESERVATION OF BOWEL STRUCTURE