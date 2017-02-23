BRIEF-Mersana Therapeutics sees IPO of 5 mln shares priced between $14 and $16
* Mersana Therapeutics Inc sees IPO of 5 million shares priced between between $14.00 and $16.00 - SEC filing
Feb 23 Abivax:
* Says has discovered novel antiviral molecules with potential for dengue virus treatment
* Says some of molecules could be developed as therapeutic drug-candidates
* Lin Ou Wen an executive director retired from board
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary acquired 70 percent stake in a Hebei-based pharma company