* FY total operating revenue 0.2 million euros versus 0.2 million euros year ago
* FY operating loss 18.2 million euros versus loss of 18.3 million euros year ago
* FY net loss 14.3 million euros versus loss of 16.0 million euros year ago
* FY net financial position 22.7 million euros versus 38.7 million euros year ago
* In 2017 expects to start a new clinical trial evaluating the impact of ABX464 on the hiv
reservoir
* In 2017 expects further preclinical development of ABX311 in Chikungunya
* Expects releasing top-line data from the ABX464 treatment interruption study (ABX464-oo4)
in April 2017
* In 2017 expects identification of a molecule that inhibits all four serotypes of the
dengue virus
* In 2017 expects to start a clinical proof of concept study of ABX464 in inflammatory bowel
disease (IBD)
* In 2017 expects outlicensing of ABX196 in immuno-oncology
* In 2017 expects initiation of preclinical studies with ABX544 in ebola
* New phase IIa (abx464-005) study exploring the effect of ABX464 on the HIV reservoirs will
be initiated in March 2017
