BRIEF-Ablynx and Sanofi enter into a strategic collaboration

July 20 (Reuters) - ABLYNX NV:

* ABLYNX AND SANOFI ENTER INTO A STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP NANOBODY PRODUCT CANDIDATES FOCUSED ON IMMUNE-MEDIATED INFLAMMATORY DISEASES

* ABLYNX NV - ‍COLLABORATION GIVES SANOFI ACCESS TO CERTAIN NANOBODIES IN ABLYNX'S EXISTING PORTFOLIO​

* ABLYNX NV - ‍SANOFI GAINS EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL RIGHTS TO CERTAIN MULTI-SPECIFIC NANOBODIES AGAINST SELECTED TARGETS​

* ABLYNX NV - ‍FINANCIAL TERMS INCLUDE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF EUR 23 MILLION TO ABLYNX​

* ABLYNX NV - ‍ABLYNX WILL RECEIVE RESEARCH FUNDING, ESTIMATED TO AMOUNT TO EUR 8 MILLION FOR INITIALLY SELECTED TARGETS​