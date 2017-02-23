Feb 23 Ablynx Nv

* FY total revenues of EUR 85.2 million (+10%)

* FY cash position of EUR 235.4 million

* FY net cash burn of EUR 72.2 million, in line with previously guided range of EUR 65-75 million

* FY net loss EUR 1.1 million versus loss of EUR 54.5 million year ago

* FY operating loss EUR 28.6 million versus loss of EUR 17.6 million year ago