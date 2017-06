May 22 ABLYNX NV:

* NOVEL NANOBODY TO START CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT IN OSTEOARTHRITIS - ABLYNX TO RECEIVE €15 MILLION MILESTONE PAYMENT

* ABLYNX ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS COMPLETED PREPARATION OF A PRE-CLINICAL PACKAGE FOR A NOVEL NANOBODY® (ALX-1141) IN OSTEOARTHRITIS

* AS PART OF ONGOING COLLABORATION BETWEEN ABLYNX AND MERCK KGAA, MERCK HAS ACCEPTED PRE-CLINICAL PACKAGE AND THIS HAS TRIGGERED A EUR 15 MILLION MILESTONE PAYMENT TO ABLYNX

* MERCK IS NOW RESPONSIBLE FOR FURTHER CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF MOLECULE