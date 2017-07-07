July 7 ABM Industries Inc:
* ABM Industries-on July 6, u.s. Court granted final
approval of class action settlement, release agreement with
plaintiffs Jennifer Augustus, among others
* ABM Industries inc says settlement agreement provides for
settlement of augustus case on a class-wide basis for $110.0
million - sec filing
* ABM Industries inc - expect to fund payments from
operating cash flows and from co's available line of credit
* ABM Industries - co will fund first payment of $55.0
million of settlement by july 20, 2017 and fund remaining $55.0
million and payroll tax amount by sept. 1
* Other plaintiffs include Delores Hall, Emanuel Davis, and
Carlton Anthony Waite
